3 Jack Butland alternatives Birmingham City must consider amid goalkeeper links

Birmingham City have been linked with a swoop for Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland, as per reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Birmingham City’s new boss Wayne Rooney will look to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad in January. The Championship side have brought in the former England ace as their replacement for John Eustace.

Butland, 30, only joined Rangers over the summer. He spent last term on loan at Manchester United.

Here is a look at three alternatives who the Blues should consider this winter…

Zack Steffen

He is back at Manchester City after his loan spell at Middlesbrough in the second tier last season. The USA international, who is 28-years-old, is down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

Steffen joined Pep Guardiola’s side back in 2019 from Columbus Crew and has since played 21 times for their first-team. As well as Boro, he has also had a temporary stint away at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Marek Rodak

The 26-year-old has lost his place between the sticks at Fulham to Bernd Leno. He was their number one when they gained promotion to the Premier League in 2022.

Rodak, who is a Slovakia international with 16 caps under his belt, has been on the books at Craven Cottage since 2013. He needs to leave for more regular game time now and is a decent option for Birmingham.

Daniel Iversen

He broke into Leicester City’s side during the latter stages of the last campaign and caught the eye for the Foxes despite their relegation, playing 17 times altogether. However, he is no longer their first choice following the arrival of Mads Hermansen over the summer.

Iversen has gained experience away from the King Power Stadium over recent years and did well during two separate loan spells at Preston North End.