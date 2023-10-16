20-year-old Bristol City talent set for short-term exit, report claims

Bristol City youngster Harry Leeson is set to join Gloucester City on a short-term loan deal, Bristol Live has reported.

Bristol City’s youth academy has produced some top talents over the years. Plenty have gone on to hold down roles in the Robins’ starting XI while some have moved onto bigger and better things away from Ashton Gate.

Among the current crop of youth prospects looking to make a breakthrough is young Welshman Harry Leeson. The 20-year-old has been a regular for the club’s U21s side and now, it seems as though he’s set to get a chance on the senior stage.

Bristol Live reports that the young right-back is poised for a loan move away from Bristol City. National League North outfit Gloucester City are set to bring Leeson in, with a short-term deal lined up.

Mike Cook’s side currently sit 23rd in the league, with only one win from 12 games.

Leeson’s best option?

While Bristol City is a great place for aspiring young players to develop, it seems a loan is best for Leeson at this point in time. Nigel Pearson has plenty of options who can play at right-back, so chances on the senior stage will likely be limited for the youngster.

For that reason, a chance to catch the eye out on loan at a decent level in the National League North is an opportunity worth taking. Leeson will be hopeful of catching the eye of the Robins during his stint away and given the short-term nature of the deal, it could be that some strong displays earn him a shot in a higher division later in the campaign.

Leeson has been an unused substitute for Bristol City’s first-team four times, with all of his Championship matchday squad coming in April of this year.