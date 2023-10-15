West Brom and Sunderland showed interest in free agent addition

West Brom and Sunderland showed interest in free agent Yann M’Vila over the summer, according to a report by RMC Sport.

West Brom and Sunderland both reportedly looked into a potential deal for the midfielder. However, he didn’t end up moving to the Championship.

M’Vila, 33, cut ties with Olympiacos at the end of last season. His contract expired in late June and he wasn’t handed a new one.

RMC Sport claim the Baggies and the Black Cats aren’t the only clubs who have eyed a swoop for him over recent times. Atletico Madrid, Le Havre and Istanbul Basaksehir have also been mentioned as suitors.

West Brom and Sunderland eyed midfielder

West Brom could have seen M’Vila as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park. The former France international, who made 22 caps for his country, is an experienced player and has made over 500 appearances in his career to date.

Sunderland who all about the player already following his loan spell at the Stadium of Light during the 2015/16 campaign. They were in the Premier League during his time there and he played 40 games altogether in the North East, chipping in with a single goal.

M’Vila started out at Rennes and has since gone on to have stints at Rubin Kazan, Inter Milan and Saint-Ettiene. His last club Olympiacos snapped him up in 2020 and he was a key player for them over the last three years.

He now has a big decision to make on what to do next and will no doubt want to find a new home as soon as he can with the current season already well underway.

West Brom and Sunderland are both currently eyeing promotion to the Premier League this term.