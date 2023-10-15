‘Mind-boggling’ – Mark Kennedy’s honest assessment of Danny Mandroiu after Lincoln City defeat

Lincoln City lost 1-0 at home to Burton Albion in League One yesterday.

Lincoln City welcomed Burton Albion to Sincil Bank in League One yesterday, with the visitors eventually leaving with all three points.

Danny Mandroiu was shown a straight red card in the second half before a Jack Burroughs own goal handed Burton the lead; the Imps have now won just one of their last eight in the league and currently sit in 16th place of the League One table.

After the game, it was Mandroiu who was the topic of discussion of most Lincoln City fans on social media with his red card having changed the complexion of the game.

And Imps boss Mark Kennedy also had plenty to say on the 24-year-old. He said post-match:

“He’s a really, really good person. What’s disappointing for me is that I’ve had multiple conversations with Danny this week, going through multiple things, so to get the red card so quickly after my conversations, because I’ve had hard conversations with him, is mind-boggling for me to understand. But we’re here to educate him and help him, and not destroy his talent.

“Danny’s future is simple to me; I don’t know where he’ll be in five years, he could be in the Championship, he could be back in Ireland. So if he changes his mentality and his structure to his game, he’s got incredible talent, he can go wherever he wants to go, but if he doesn’t change that, he’ll just be another statistic.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

What next for Mandroiu?

Mandroiu will now miss the next three games through suspension; trips to Fleetwood Town and Exeter City with a home game vs Charlton Athletic in between.

It’s a shame for both Lincoln City and for Mandroiu as Imps fans have seen his talent on display this season, but not as often as they’d like.

And for Mandroiu, Kennedy has been starting him on the bench more often in the last few weeks, but he entrusted him with a starting spot yesterday, only to be let down.

It’s certainly a difficult one for the Imps boss to manage, though not having a player with Mandroiu’s capability for three tough upcoming matches is a blow.