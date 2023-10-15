Leeds United planning to send 2021 signing out on loan

Leeds United want to send young midfielder Sean McGurk out on loan, reports Alan Nixon.

Leeds United signed McGurk, 20, from Wigan Athletic in 2021, and he’s since been a regular feature for Leeds’ U21 side having racked up 46 total appearances, with nine goals and five assists in that time.

And the midfielder has featured six times in Premier League 2 this season, scoring three, but McGurk can’t find a way into Leeds’ first-team and is yet to make his professional debut for the club.

Now though, Nixon is reporting on his Patreon that Leeds plan to send McGurk out on loan, with Daniel Farke’s side apparently open to offers from ‘the right clubs’.

Leeds have made a steady start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign. They’ve lost just one of their last nine and currently sit in 5th place of the table, having beat Bristol City 2-1 in their last outing.

Loan move for Leeds United man McGurk?

McGurk’s numbers certainly suggest that he’s ready to step out on Leeds United on a temporary basis, and take on a loan move within the Football League.

At his age and with his experience, it seems like Leeds might fancy sending him to League One or League Two, though Farke and co will no doubt want to send him to a club challenging at the upper end of the table.

There’ll be plenty of options out there for him but Leeds will take their time in finding a potential loan club for McGurk, who will want to use a loan move to boost his chances of first-team football at Elland Road.

Up next for Leeds is a trip to Farke’s old stomping ground Carrow Road to take on Norwich City after the international break.