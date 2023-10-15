League One side snap up free agent after AFC Wimbledon exit

Shrewsbury Town have signed Aaron Pierre following his exit from AFC Wimbledon, as announced by their official club website.

Shrewsbury Town have brought the defender back to New Meadow. He had a spell with the League One side from 2019 to 2022.

Pierre, 30, cut ties with Wimbledon at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his next move as a free agent. He has spent the past few weeks training with Matthew Taylor’s side and has now been handed a deal until January.

He has told their website: “I’m thrilled to be back. The fans of this club have always been amazing with me – from the moment I arrived to the moment I left they were magnificent so I’m really grateful to get the chance to play in front of them again.”

Familiar move for departed AFC Wimbledon man

Pierre will provide competition and depth to Shrewsbury’s defensive department this winter. He is a player who already knows the club and a lot of their players already which is useful.

He is also an experienced player in the Football League and has made 332 appearances in his career to date, 99 of which came for the Shrews.

They first signed him from Northampton Town after he had previously also had spells at Brentford, Cambridge United and Wycombe Wanderers.

The Grenada international, who has 17 caps under his belt, helped Shrewsbury establish themselves in the third tier and also chipped in with eight goals from the back.

His contract expired though at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and he wasn’t handed a new one. He subsequently dropped down a league to join Sutton United.

Pierre then spent the first-half of last term with the U’s before switching to Wimbledon in January. The centre-back then played 11 times for the Dons before becoming available once again.