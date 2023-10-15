‘From what I’ve seen’ – Pundit delivers verdict on Stockport County’s promotion chances

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie believes Stockport County will take some stopping this season.

Stockport County are top of the League Two table after their weekend win. They beat Harrogate Town 3-1 away to extend their run of form.

The Hatters are two points clear of 2nd place Notts County at the summit. They are also three inside the automatic slots as well.

Hendrie watched their latest match and said on Sky Sports: “Dave Challinor has got a complete side there at the moment. From what I’ve seen today compared to last season, they look absolutely brilliant. You can see why they are on this run from the way they play.

“They like to get the ball into wide areas. They always look a threat. They’re scoring goals and they’re not conceding many.

“It’s a long old season in League Two and it’s relentless. The games come thick and fast but I do feel they can do it this season from what I’ve seen. On the evidence of today compared to last season, it’s going to take a lot of stopping for Stockport not to get promoted.”

Stockport in top form

Stockport have won their last eight games in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last nine. They made a slow start to this campaign and won just once in their first six outings.

However, they have since turned their fortunes around and are building some serious momentum. Challinor’s side were promoted from the National League back in 2022 and are looking to make the step up into League One now.

They made the play-off final last term but were beaten at Wembley on penalties by Carlisle United.

Stockport delved into the transfer market over the summer to inject some more quality into their ranks with the arrivals of players such as Nick Powell and Louie Barry.

They are back in action next weekend with a home clash against Grimsby Town as they look to keep their form going. The Hatters then face an away trip to Crewe Alexandra.