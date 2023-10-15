Ex-QPR boss fancies shock return amid Ainsworth struggles

Ex-QPR boss Michael Beale fancies a return to the club, says Alan Nixon, amid the R’s ongoing struggles under current boss Gareth Ainsworth.

QPR were atop the Championship table at one point last season. They were flying high under Beale before he left for Rangers in November, with QPR then going on to appoint Neil Critchley for 12 games, before sacking him and bringing in Ainsworth in the February.

Since, Ainsworth has won just five games in charge, having overseen a total of 25. His side currently sit in 22nd place of the Championship table and are facing the very real possibility of relegation from the second tier.

But Nixon has revealed on his Patreon this morning that Beale fancies a return to QPR. Nixon writes that Beale is keen on a return to England after being axed by Rangers, but that Beale would need to make amends before a possible return to the West London outfit.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Should QPR take Beale back?

Beale left many frustrated when he left the club last season; giving his whole loyalty speech after turning down Wolves, only to then go on and leave for Ibrox soon after.

But many would agree that Beale would be a huge improvement on Ainsworth. Beale showed a great tactical nouse during his short stay at QPR and his time at Rangers will surely have made him a better and more rounded coach, despite it ending in his sacking.

He’s an option for QPR but right now it seems like Ainsworth’s position is safe. The club would no doubt have made a managerial change going into this break if Ainsworth was up for the sack, so it may now be a case of QPR waiting until the next international break to potentially re-hire Beale.

QPR return to Champinship action next weekend vs Huddersfield Town.