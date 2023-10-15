Bristol Rovers could let 2021 signing leave the club in January

Bristol Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw ‘could well’ leave permanently in January, as detailed in a report by BristolLive.

Bristol Rovers may cut ties with the stopper in the next transfer window. He joined the League One side in 2021.

Belshaw, 32, has lost his place between the sticks at the Memorial Ground. He has recently spent time away on loan from the Gas in League Two at Forest Green Rovers.

BristolLive claim he ‘missed out’ on an exit over the summer. However, he will get his chance to potentially find a new home this winter.

Bristol Rovers exit on the cards

Offloading Belshaw would free up space and funds in Bristol Rovers’ squad. He has slipped down the pecking order of their goalkeeping department, hence why he was allowed to join Forest Green on an emergency loan recently.

He moved to the Pirates two years ago from Harrogate Town and has since made 91 appearances in all competitions. The Nottingham-born man helped them gain promotion from the fourth tier in his first year.

The ‘keeper then kept his place in goal for the Gas in their first campaign back in League One. However, Joey Barton has since decided to move him out of favour.

Belshaw played college soccer in America at Duke University and was offered a deal by Chicago Fire as a youngster. He turned it down though and returned to England.

Stints in non-league at Nuneaton Borough and Tamworth followed on for him before he rose into the Football League for the first time with Harrogate in 2020.

A new challenge elsewhere could now be on the horizon for Belshaw. His current club Bristol Rovers have had a break from league action this weekend due to international call-ups.