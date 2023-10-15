Bradford City man provides latest on managerial situation after AFC Wimbledon win

Bradford City interim boss Kevin McDonald has said he will carry on until he’s ‘told differently’.

Bradford City turned to the Scotsman as caretaker manager earlier this month. The League Two side are in the hunt for a replacement for Mark Hughes.

The Bantams have won all three of their games so far under McDonald. They beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 away this weekend with Emmanuel Osadebe scoring the winner.

Speaking afterwards, McDonald said, as per the Telegraph & Argus: “I’ll speak to Ryan (Sparks) after the game and I’m sure we’ll say well done to one another and we’ll move on.

“We’ve had honest, confidential conversations between the two of us so we both know exactly how it is and that’s the way it will be until told differently.”

Bradford managerial latest

Bradford are in no rush to appoint a new manager with McDonald seemingly getting the best out of their players at the moment.

They need to ensure they get their next appointment right as they aim to get promoted to League One. The Yorkshire outfit made the play-offs last term but lost at the semi-finals stage over two legs to eventual winners Carlisle United.

Eyebrows were raised when Hughes, formerly of the likes of Manchester City, Fulham and Stoke City, took over at Valley Parade. He managed to guide the Bantams into the top seven but was given the chop after their poor start to this campaign.

McDonald’s two league wins has seen Bradford rise up to 11th in the table. They are now only three points off 7th place Gillingham having picked up 19 points from their first 13 outings.

Next up is a home clash against Wrexham. They then face an away trip to MK Dons as they look to keep their momentum going.