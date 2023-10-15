Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney wants to sign 30-year-old Rangers man

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney is keen on signing Rangers and former England goalkeeper Jack Butland, says Alan Nixon, but Blues may have to wait to sign him.

Birmingham City hired Rooney as their new manager this week, and already, rumours linking players with a potential switch to St Andrew’s have started to emerge.

The latest is Butland. The 30-year-old began his career with Championship outfit Birmingham City and has represented the likes of Stoke City, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, and now Rangers since leaving St Andrew’s back in 2013.

With Rangers, Butland has proved a hit; reigniting his career after a dormant season with Crystal Palace in the Premier League with seven clean sheets in 16 total appearances for the Scottish giants.

And Nixon has reported on his Patreon this morning that Rooney wants to bring his former England teammates Butland to Birmingham City, though Nixon suggests that Blues might have to wait until next summer to sign the Englishman, and that Rangers will want a proper transfer fee for the player.

Butland joined as a free agent this summer, signing a four-year deal with the club.

Birmingham City in for Butland

Birmingham City have a very good goalkeeper at their disposal already in John Ruddy.

The 35-year-old though is out of contract next summer and so Birmingham City will no doubt have an eye on a potential, long-term successor to Ruddy.

And Butland is certainly enjoying an upturn in his career right now. He’s reminding everyone of his quality after some tough final seasons in England, though a return south of the border is now looking like a possibility.

It might not be until next summer and it might not yet be with Birmigham City who may have other goalkeeper on their radar.

Rooney’s first game in charge will be against Middlesbrough next weekend.