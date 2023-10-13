Winger on trial and more: Portsmouth transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho was entrusted with the responsibility of overhauling the playing squad at Fratton Park. While it remains to be seen how they manage over the course of the campaign, the early signs have been seriously encouraging.

Pompey are still unbeaten in League One and haven’t lost a third-tier game since March. As a result, they’re sitting pretty at the top of the table.

The summer overhaul means that if there is business in January, it’s unlikely to be extensive. That said though, there have been some rumours of potential incomings and outgoings since the closure of the summer transfer window.

One player who has been bidding to impress is winger Josh Martin. The 22-year-old is still without a club after leaving Norwich City in the summer and has been training with Portsmouth recently.

He’s been local to the club recently with his girlfriend living in the area and Mousinho opened the doors to him to train with the club. After it initially seemed a deal was unlikely, the Portsmouth boss admitted earlier this week that the door isn’t completely shut as they near a final decision.

Since the summer, there have been developments on players who left the club during the transfer window too.

It emerged from The News that Lincoln City signed forward Reeco Hackett from Pompey for just £40,000. He’s been a regular starter for the Imps too, managing two goals and two assists in 10 League One games.

Another player to move on from the club in the summer was Ryan Tunnicliffe. Since his release, he’s made a move to Australia with A-League side Adelaide United.

Last but not least is regarding a player still at Portsmouth: Liam Vincent. The versatile youngster still hasn’t made a competitive appearance for Pompey and Mousinho has said he’s being lined up for a fresh loan away from Fratton Park after returning from Worthing.