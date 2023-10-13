Tranmere Rovers dealt blow with midfielder ruled out for Crewe Alexandra trip

Tranmere Rovers’ Reece McAlear will miss their game this weekend, as detailed on their official club website.

Tranmere Rovers are back in League Two action on Saturday. They take on Crewe Alexandra away.

McAlear, 21, will sit out after picking up a foot injury in their Papa John’s Trophy outing on Tuesday. The Whites lost 1-0 at home to Leicester City U21s.

Their website says the midfielder required stitches. In other news, Luke Norris and Jake Leake are back in full training and Jordan Turnbull has one more game of his suspension to get through.

Tranmere man sidelined

McAlear being out is a blow for Tranmere as they prepare to lock horns with Crewe. He gives them more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

However, Nigel Adkins does have other useful options to pick from in his position such as Regan Hendry, Brad Walker and Paul Lewis.

The Merseyside outfit swooped to sign the Glasgow-born man in June last year and he made 19 appearances during the first-half of last season before he was allowed to leave on loan for Ayr United in January.

McAlear spent the remainder of last term back in Scotland before heading back to Prenton Park for pre-season. He has since forced his way back into the side and has played 10 times this term already.

Prior to his switch to Birkenhead, he was on the books at Norwich City for three years but only played once for their first-team.

Tranmere are currently sat in 22nd place in the fourth tier table and are only above the drop zone by three points above Sutton United and Forest Green Rovers.

Adkins’ side have picked up four points from their last two league fixtures though.