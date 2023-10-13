‘This is important’ – Danny Rohl sends rallying cry to Sheffield Wednesday fans after landing Owls job

Sheffield Wednesday’s new boss Danny Rohl has highlighted the importance of re-energising the fanbase after taking the reins at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday’s struggles this season have been well-documented. There’s a complete lack of unity between the supporters and the ownership and ultimately, it has soured the mood at Hillsborough.

That combined with the Owls’ struggles on the pitch have made for a recipe for disaster. As a result, Xisco Munoz struggled and has been sacked after collecting just two Championship points in 10 games, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table.

After one game under the caretaker management of Neil Thompson, highly-touted German coach Danny Rohl has taken charge of Sheffield Wednesday, and he’s sent an early message to the club’s loyal supporters.

Speaking to the press after his appointment and relayed by reporter Alex Miller, 34-year-old Rohl expressed the importance of getting the supporters on side and sending a message to their opposition that Sheffield Wednesday are ‘back’.

DR to fans: We will do our job. We have a massive fanbase and we can create such an energy. Opponents must come here and feel 'Oh, Wednesday is back'. This is important.#SWFC🦉 — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) October 13, 2023

Fighting to survive

It’s not going to be an easy job for Rohl. He’s tasked with turning around Sheffield Wednesday’s fortunes and reuniting a club that has been divided by controversial ownership, but messages like this to the supporters shows just what he’s about.

Rohl has been vocal about playing in a way that can help the fans get behind the team, but it’s another thing turning that into results and that’s exactly what the Owls need at this stage.

As a young coach entering his first senior management job, the German is facing a big test. He’s got some great pedigree behind him though and hopefully his time alongside the likes of Hansi Flick and Ralph Hasenhuttl stands him in good stead for the task ahead at Sheffield Wednesday.