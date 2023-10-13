‘The process of change’ – Watford boss Valerien Ismael speaks on Ben Manga exit

Watford have officially parted ways with Technical Director Ben Manga.

Watford hired Manga at the end of last year. The 49-year-old had made a reputation for himself in football with spells as a scout and later director of football in Germany, with his most well-known spell coming with Eintracht Frankfurt.

But after less than a year at Vicarage Road, his departure from the club has been confirmed after reports earlier this week revealed that he was set to be sacked.

And speaking out on Manga’s departure, head coach Valerien Ismael is quoted by the club as saying:

“It was more a case of how we wanted to work, rather than anything to do with the people. If you see something isn’t working out, for any reason, then you have to take a decision that you believe is the best for the club.”

Ismael added:

“When you assess the situation, from the inside, this was the next step in the process of change.”

When news of Manga’s exit emerged earlier in the week, it was met with mostly hostility by Watford fans aimed at owner Gino Pozzo, who is becoming an increasingly controversial figure at the club.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

What went wrong for Manga at Watford?

Very little, it seems.

He was barely at the club for long enough for all that much to go wrong, and as per The Athletic‘s report earlier in the week, he had too little of a say in transfers for much to go wrong.

On the surface, it seems like Pozzo wants more control over the matter of transfers, or at least someone directing transfers in the manner which he wants it done.

And Ismael’s comments may not go down so well with the fanbase; they seem like allude to the above point of Pozzo wanting a more hands on approach to transfers.

Whether or not Watford find a new Technical Director remains to be seen.