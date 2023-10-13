Sunderland retain interest in deal for Manchester United man, report claims

Sunderland are keen to reunite with former loan player Amad Diallo in January if his parent club Manchester United make him available, according to iNews.

Sunderland have started the season brilliantly, sitting in 4th place in the Championship after 11 games played. They will be hoping to maintain their momentum and form in the hopes of securing a place in the top six come the end of the campaign.

Tony Mowbray’s side have relied heavily on young players, with the likes of Jack Clarke, Trai Hume, Niall Huggins, Jobe Bellingham, Dan Neil, Abdoullah Ba, Mason Burstow and Anthony Patterson starting the majority of games so far, and all are aged 23 or under.

One success story from last season that fits their transfer strategy and mould of what Mowbray likes is Diallo. The Manchester United youngster is reportedly on their radar once more after a fruitful loan spell last term. According to iNews, the Black Cats would be interested in another temporary deal if the 21-year-old was made available by his parent club.

A good move…

Diallo will have a strong connection with the players, the manager and the fans having spent last season on loan at the Stadium of Light, and so going back to Wearside looks to be a promising career move for the forward.

The four-time Ivory Coast international isn’t likely to break into the Manchester United first-team this season given the number of players ahead of him in the pecking order and so it makes sense for him to ply his trade out on loan, with Sunderland possibly a likely destination.

However, given his strong showings in a Sunderland shirt last season, Mowbray’s side may have competition in January if he does become available. Manchester United may also want to get a closer look at him and loan him to a Premier League side if the opportunity arises.