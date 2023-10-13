Striker pair linked and more: Hull City transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Hull City have made a steady start to the new season under Liam Rosenior as they eye a spot in the play-offs.

Hull City are currently a point outside the top six in the Championship. They drew 2-2 away at Millwall in their final outing before the international break.

The Tigers swooped to sign the likes of Liam Delap, Tyler Morton and Jaden Philogene over the summer to freshen up their ranks. They are back in action next weekend at home to Southampton.

Rosenior’s side have been linked with a couple of players since the end of the last transfer window. TEAMtalk claim they have been in ‘talks’ with attacker Mink Peeters along with Lincoln City.

The ex-Real Madrid and Ajax man is currently available as a free agent. He last played for Gulf United in the United Arab Emirates.

Hull are believed to be interested in Shelbourne striker Gavin Hodgins along with Ipswich Town. That’s according to the Irish Mirror, who report AZ Alkmaar are also keen.

The Tigers’ owner Acun Ilicali bought the League of Ireland side earlier this year so that could give his side in a boost in that particular transfer pursuit.

Vice-chairman Tan Kesler has poured cold water on the chances of Keane Lewis-Potter returning to the MKM Stadium from Brentford. He told BBC Radio Humberside: “If there is any time that Brentford want to loan him out, I’m sure they will tell us and we will be notified but do we want to see him at this minute? We’re pretty stacked on the wing positions so our fans should focus on what we have now and support Jaden (Philogene) and Jason (Lokilo) and the rest of the boys.”

In terms of outings, Aston Villa have a £15million buy-back clause for Philogene. However, the two teams have to be in the same league for that to be activated, as per HullLive.

Kesler has told BBC Humberside Sport that Jacob Greaves is a player who is watched by other clubs: “Honestly we’ve got interest all the time (in Greaves). We’ve never tried to put our players on the market. They are all valuable to us. They are important figures for this journey.”