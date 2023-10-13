‘Story of our season so far’ – Journalist hails ‘outstanding’ Leeds United player

Leeds United are often the talk of the Championship when they’re in it. But one Leeds player has stolen most of the headlines this season; Archie Gray.

Leeds United endured a turbulent summer. The club took their time in appointing Daniel Farke and they left the bulk of their summer transfer business late as well.

But after 11 games of the season, Leeds United sit in 5th place of the table and are starting to look good under Farke, albeit with a few inconsistencies along the way.

The emergence of Gray has been one of the best things to come out of Leeds’ season so far. The 17-year-old has played a part in all 11 of his side’s opening Championship fixtures, thoroughly impressing along the way.

And having his say on Gray’s emergence this season TEAMtalk Editor and Leeds United fan James Marshment gave his verdict on the youngster, tweeting:

Having watched at close detail Archie’s development in recent weeks, this report from August pretty much nailed it.

For me, Gray’s development and progression has been the outstanding story of our season so far ⚪️ 🟡 🔵 #LUFC https://t.co/TnsFKdgqEh — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) October 13, 2023

Gray possesses so many qualities that make him ideal for the Championship. He’s able to hold his own physically despite his young age, and he’s also showing great intelligence on the pitch as well.

And his recent performance at right-back proved that he’s a versatile player who’s not afraid of filling in where needed, making him a very useful player for Farke going further into the campaign.

Leeds United need to be careful

Nurturing a player like Gray is difficult. So far though, Farke has put a lot of faith in him and he’s yet to be disappointed.

It’s a long season though and don’t expect Gray to play week in week out. It’s easy to forget how young he is and he still needs to be looked after by Farke and co.

And Leeds United should certainly have an eye on his future with clubs having already taken a look at him this season, with previous reports linking both Crystal Palace and Everton.

Leeds return to action vs Norwich City after the international break.