Stockport County man completes permanent exit

Altrincham have signed goalkeeper Ethan Ross on a permanent basis from Stockport County, as announced by their official club website.

Stockport County have let the stopper leave Edgeley Park for good. The League Two side gave him the green light to link up with the National League outfit in July.

Ross, 26, has since impressed in the fifth tier. He has made the number one spot his own at Alty this season.

Their boss Phil Parkinson is delighted to have got a deal over the line and has told their website: “His performances this season have been at such a high level that when the opportunity presented itself to take him permanently, we felt we just needed to make it happen.

“It is no coincidence that our upturn in results has coincided with Ethan’s arrival. He gives us a great chance in every game, as he’s capable of making key match-winning saves.

Stockport exit

Stockport no longer needed Ross ahead of this season, hence why they let him head out the exit door. He provided useful competition and depth between the sticks but they could no longer offer him regular game time.

The Hatters’ first choice is Ben Hinchcliffe and they then brought in ex-Nottingham Forest man Jordan Smith in the last window. Bobby Jones is then third in line in the pecking order.

Dave Challinor’s side swooped to land Ross back in 2021 when they were still in non-league. He went on to make 12 appearances in all competitions for the North West outfit, as well as having loan spells away at Aldershot Town and York City.

The London-born goalkeeper had spells on the books at Arsenal and West Brom as a youngster. He then played for Colchester United and Lincoln City in the Football League before joining Stockport.

His time with the Hatters is over now and he has made Altrincham his new permanent home.

Stockport are in action this weekend with an away trip to Harrogate Town as they look to keep their form going.