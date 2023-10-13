‘Something I didn’t like’ – 19-year-old forward sheds light on decision to reject Leeds United this summer

Leeds United’s summer target Ilias Akhomach has admitted that the ‘many changes’ at Elland Road put him off joining the club earlier this year.

Leeds United have been through a turbulent spell on and off the pitch in 2023. A dismal 2022/23 campaign saw them relegated to the Championship and the summer brought a change in management and ownership.

There were some eye-catching signings made in the summer but as happens with every window, there were some who got away. Among the players the Whites had eyed was winger Ilias, who was approaching the end of his Barcelona contract when Leeds thought they’d struck a deal.

However, the move failed to materialise and upon his exit, he joined La Liga side Villareal instead. Now, Ilias has shed light on why he opted against move to Elland Road.

Speaking to Sport (quotes via Sport Witness), he explained the constant changes at Leeds United put him off the switch. He said:

“I was going to go to the Premier League. That’s the truth. But then I thought it over with my family, the sporting director left, there were many changes, Leeds were relegated.

“Something was going on inside me that, when my family told me about it, I don’t know… There was something I didn’t like about going to Leeds. It was a lot of change.”

Opting against Leeds United

While Leeds United managed to tempt some great players to Yorkshire over the summer, you can understand why some might have opted for other options. With a change in league, ownership, management and at boardroom level, it may have been a bit unsettling for a young player like Ilias coming over to a new country and league as well.

Perhaps a move to Villareal was his best option after all. That way, he could stay in a league and country he was familiar with after his exit from Barcelona.

There’s no doubt that a La Masia product with La Liga experience would’ve made for an exciting addition at Leeds United. However, it seems opting against a move to the Whites was in his best interests.