QPR made a glaring error in the summer transfer window, and there might not be a fix in January – Opinion

Many tipped QPR for relegation this season. And whilst Gareth Ainsworth has tried to remain positive about the situation, his side are not looking good this year.

After the opening 11 games of the 2023/24 Championship season, QPR are down in 22nd, with just two wins to their name and no wins at Loftus Road.

Ainsworth has now overseen the longest winless run at Loftus Road of any QPR manager. He remains a well-liked former player among the fans but he’s rapidly becoming an unpopular figure in the dugout.

There’s of course a long way to go this season and QPR could yet turn it around. But it’s hard to see the R’s doing much better than they are right now.

The club’s issues are deep-rooted, but some stem from the summer transfer window. QPR actually made some decent free signings in the likes of Asmir Begovic and Jack Colback, with Steve Cook another positive addition in the summer.

But the Londoners made one huge mistake in the summer window; not signing any loan players.

Loan players have been useful part of QPR’s past few seasons. They’ve changed QPR’s fortunes in certain seasons but this time round, there’s no loan players to speak of.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Why don’t QPR have any loan players?

QPR would surely have tried to sign some loan players in the summer. But an argument may be that Premier League or even Championship clubs didn’t want to see their youngsters to QPR.

Premier League clubs view loan spells as a chance to give their youngsters first-team espure and often times they send players to clubs and managers that will mould players into a certain way.

Hull City for example; they play a dynamic and attractive brand of football and their manager Liam Rosenior even said it was a decisive factor in a lot of their summer transfers.

QPR though were largely expected to struggle this season, doing so playing a less than attractive brand of football under Ainsworth, who to his credit has tried to change his ways this season.

So for QPR, the potential of loan signings in January seems less than it did in the summer, given how poorly they’re doing so far.