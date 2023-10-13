Portuguese ace considered and more: West Brom transfer news and rumours since deadline day

West Brom find themselves 11th in the table with 16 points to their name from 11 games. There have been bright spells for Carlos Corberan’s men but they’ll need to find some consistency if they’re to push into the promotion fight this season.

A busier summer would’ve gone a long way to aiding their efforts to rise up the Championship but with ongoing ownership issues, the Baggies had to work with just three new signings.

Hopefully some fresh additions can be made in the winter to bolster Corberan’s squad. There has been some speculation over potential movement on the transfer front too, though it’s mainly been regarding departures.

It was said in September that West Brom were among the teams eyeing up Portuguese midfielder Xeka. The 28-year-old was let go by Stade Rennais in the summer and he’s still without a club now. Everton, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Sheffield United and Southampton were also said to be keen but there’s been no new move for Xeka yet.

Otherwise, it’s all been about possible departures at The Hawthorns.

John Swift shed light on how he told his agent that he had no interest in leaving the club during the summer, which will come as music to the ears of supporters given how important he’s been for the club. He had drawn interest but remained committed to West Brom.

Elsewhere, Corberan shared that a decision will be made on the future of veteran defender Martin Kelly ahead of January. The 33-year-old is still recovering from injury and sees his deal expire next summer.

The West Brom boss also spoke about his decision to keep Caleb Taylor and Tom Fellows at the club rather than loaning them out again. He explained he wanted to evaluate them closely and to keep the squad numbers up.

Last but not least, Corberan admitted West Brom starlet Reyes Cleary would’ve been loaned out in the summer had he been fit. Time will tell if the door opens for him to head out further down the line when he’s back to 100% fitness.