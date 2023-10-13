PL clubs eye new star and more: Norwich City transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Norwich City made an encouraging start to the season but a tough run has seen them lose ground on those fighting for promotion from the Championship.

Norwich City sit 7th place in the Championship table after 11 games, a respectable standing on paper. However, having won only one of their last five, questions have been asked as to whether David Wagner is the man to lead the Canaries back up.

A string of new signings were made during the summer transfer window and the hope will be that the new recruits can aid Wagner and co in their bid to rise to the Premier League.

However, there could still be some movement on the transfer front when the January window rolls around. There has been some speculation regarding potential moves both in and out of Norwich City since deadline day too.

One player to have been linked with the Canaries is young striker Bradley Ihionvien, who currently plays for Colchester United. The teenage striker has made an eye-catching breakthrough, putting him on the radars of Norwich, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Watford.

While Ihionvien is the only player to have been concretely linked with the club, there have been rumours of possible exits too.

The most notable exit rumour surrounds new star Jonathan Rowe, who has been a huge hit since nailing down a starting spot with Norwich City. Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Burnley and Sheffield United have all taken a recent interest in the 20-year-old but the Championship club plan on fending off the interest by offering him a new deal.

The Canaries could lose young goalkeeper Dylan Thompson to the Premier League as well. The youngster has reportedly trained with Tottenham Hotspur and with a host of talented young ‘keepers on the books at Carrow Road, he could head for pastures new.

The final development since deadline day is regarding a player who Norwich City let go in the summer: Josh Martin.

The 22-year-old winger has remained without a club since his release. He’s been local to Portsmouth recently though and John Mousinho brought him in to train with the Pompey squad. A decision is nearing with the League One leaders still open to bringing him in.