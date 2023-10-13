Peterborough United stance on Altrincham ace outlined ahead of January

Peterborough United are not targeting a move for Altrincham’s Chris Conn-Clarke, according to the Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough United have been linked with a swoop for the National League man ahead of January. Reporter Darren Witcoop claimed on X that they will have an ‘eye’ on him this winter.

Conn-Clarke, 21, joined his current club on a permanent basis over the summer. He has since scored seven goals this season.

However, the Peterborough Telegraph claim they have ‘no interest’ in him. The League One side are well stocked up with options in his position.

Peterborough stance

Peterborough already have steady players in his position such as Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Ryan De Havilland and Harrison Burrows.

Conn-Clarke started his career in Northern Ireland with Linfield and Glentoran before Burnley lured him over to England as a youngster.

He was on the books at Turf Moor for three years but never made a senior appearance for the Clarets. Instead, he was loaned out to Chorley in the National League North to get some experience under his belt before heading out the exit door on a permanent basis.

Fleetwood Town snapped him up in 2021 and he went on to play five times for the third tier outfit in all competitions. He wasn’t able to nail down a regular spot with the Cod Army.

Conn-Clarke was loaned out to Waterford and Altrincham to get game time during his time at Highbury before joining the latter permanently in June.

He hasn’t looked back since and has been a key player for the his current club in this campaign amid links to the Football League. Peterborough aren’t looking at him at the moment though with their stance outlined.