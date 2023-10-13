Persisting Clarke interest and more: Sunderland transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Sunderland fell to a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough last time out, dampening the mood somewhat coming into the break. However, Tony Mowbray’s side still sit in an impressive 4th place in the Championship table having put together an impressive run prior.

It looks as though the Black Cats’ recruitment has been a hit again, but time will tell if they can keep it up over the course of the full campaign.

The January window will be an interesting one for Sunderland, with a whole host of their players drawing interest. Even though the window has been closed for a while now, it hasn’t stopped rumours persisting.

One player heavily linked with a move away in the summer was Jack Clarke and reports of further interest have emerged recently. Reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that Brentford are eyeing a £15m move while Burnley are still admirers too.

He’s not the only Sunderland star to have been linked with a Premier League club in reports from Nixon either. Dan Ballard is back on Burnley’s radar after they missed out on his signature to the Black Cats last summer.

The last of the big first-team names to have been at the centre of rumours since the summer is winger Patrick Roberts. He too had interest in the transfer window but it has since been reported that Southampton are among the Championship sides still keeping tabs on him.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Otherwise, rumours of interest in players on Wearside has been in Sunderland youngsters.

19-year-old Zak Johnson was of interest to Hartlepool United and he’s since signed for the National League side on loan until later this month. Goalkeeper Matthew Young has drawn admiring glances from Manchester United and Manchester City, while Tom Watson has been targeted by Nottingham Forest.

The only player to be linked with Sunderland since the end of the transfer window is former loan star Amad Diallo.

It was reported by iNews that the club are keen on bringing him back to the Championship in January if Manchester United will sanction a temporary exit for the Ivorian prodigy.