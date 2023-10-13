Pair being looked at: Huddersfield Town transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Huddersfield Town are currently sat in 19th place in the table and are four points above the drop zone.

Huddersfield Town are already on their second manager of the season in Darren Moore. The ex-Sheffield Wednesday man took over the Championship side earlier this month after Neil Warnock’s exit.

The Terriers drew 0-0 with his former club in their last outing before the international. Their next fixture is against QPR next Saturday.

In the meantime, the Yorkshire outfit have been casting their eyes over winger Stephan Padrao following his exit from Salford City in the summer, as detailed on their official club website. The youngster played for their B team earlier this week as he weighs up his next move in the game.

He wasn’t the only trialist on show with YorkshireLive reporting that Kallum Cesay also featured in the Central League Cup game against Rotherham United. The 21-year-old is available after leaving Tottenham Hotspur when his contract in the Premier League expired in late June and is being looked at now.

Huddersfield striker Jordan Rhodes was given the green light to head out on loan in the last window by Warnock when Blackpool came calling. However, he is facing an uncertain future at Bloomfield Road following Moore’s arrival after scoring six goals.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, the Seasiders’ manager Neil Critchley has said: “Every loan player you have has an automatic recall in January. That’s not just the case for Blackpool – it’s every club across the country. There’s always a clause, it’s always there. It’s nothing new, it’s just something you have to deal with closer to the time.”

Junior Hoilett, who spent time training with the Terriers ahead of this campaign, has since been snapped up by Vancouver Whitecaps. The winger, 33, became a free agent after Reading were relegated to League One and has now found himself a new home.