Norwich City star reacts after making dream international debut in 9-1 thrashing

Norwich City ace Jonathan Rowe has emerged as a star man for the Canaries this season, putting him on England’s radar.

Norwich City academy graduate Rowe had been on the fringes of regular first-team action for some time. He’s become a mainstay for David Wagner in the early stages of the campaign though, starting all 11 Championship games.

Rowe has notched an impressive six goals and one assist in the league, also managing a goal and an assist in the Canaries’ two EFL Cup games.

As a result of the 20-year-old’s flying form, he was called up to England’s U21 squad for their current round of international fixtures. Last night, he made his debut for the Young Lions, and it couldn’t have gone much better.

Rowe didn’t start but he came on with around 20 minutes left, replacing Hull City loan man Liam Delap. The score was 6-1 to England’s youngsters at that point but they didn’t let up, and Norwich City’s new star found himself on the scoresheet in the 89th minute.

Lee Carlsey’s side ran out 9-1 winners over Serbia’s U21s in the end, and Rowe issued his reaction on X post-game, posting:

A new star

Rowe has cemented his place as a key player for Norwich City in the early stages of the season and after making a successful debut for England’s Young Lions, his stock only looks set to increase further from here.

The exciting winger is making a name for himself and his talents aren’t going unnoticed. Reports of Premier League interest have emerged from TEAMtalk recently with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Burnley and Sheffield United said to be keen.

For now though, the sole focus for Rowe will be continuing his development and aiding Norwich City in their bid to rise back up the Championship after a tough run.