Millwall duo ruled out of upcoming Preston North End clash

Millwall take on Preston North End in the Championship later this month.

Millwall head up north to face Preston North End in their first game back after this month’s international break.

The Lions currently sit in 15th place of the Championship table compared to Preston in 3rd, though Ryan Lowe’s side lost their last three before the break, and are winless in four.

Millwall meanwhile have only lost one of their last four, but they’ve only won one of their last four too, having been inconsistent throughout the 2023/24 campaign so far.

A trip to Deepdale is always tough. And to make matters worse for Millwall, they’ll be without both Duncan Watmore and Kevin Nisbet for the game.

Watmore was forced off at half-time during the last outing vs Hull City and summer signing Nisbet was forced off early into the second half.

Speaking on Watmore, Millwall boss Gary Rowett told South London Press:

“We’ve got Duncan out by the looks of it – we’re not sure how long.”

And on Nisbet, Rowett said:

“He’s one that is probably going to be a two to three weeks, minimum.”

A tough time for Millwall

Millwall have been trying and so far failing to reach the play-offs.

Their spending has increased season on season and after a busy summer transfer window, with a lot of talented players arriving, it looked like this season would finally be Millwall’s season.

But it’s been difficult so far and injuries don’t help Rowett’s cause, with the likes of Matija Sarkic, Shaun Hutchinson, and Ryan Longman already out.

Nisbet and Watmore are two important players and not having them certainly gives an edge to a misfiring Preston side, who are desperate for a win of their own.

A win for Millwall could lift them into the top six and put some wind back in their sales, though it’ll be tough against a Preston side with proven quality.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday 21st October.