Midfield pair attracting interest and more: Derby County transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Derby County are currently sat in 8th place in the table as they eye promotion this season under Paul Warne.

Derby County narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs last term. They are only two points off the top six at the moment.

Warne’s side have a break from the action this weekend due to international call-ups. Their next game is against Shrewsbury Town away next Saturday.

The Rams’ quartet Louie Sibley, Liam Thompson, Eiran Cashin, and Max Bird are all being linked with a move to Birmingham City following Wayne Rooney’s appointment. According to TEAMtalk, they could all be targets for the new Blues’ boss as he looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad in January.

Derby gave striker Owen Oseni the green light to head out the exit door on loan late last month. He linked up with Southern League Premier Division Central side Nuneaton Borough on a one-month deal to get some experience under his belt, as announced by their website.

In terms of incoming news, it transpired that the Rams were keen on Corey Blackett-Taylor at Charlton Athletic over the summer, as per London News Online. The former Aston Villa and Tranmere Rovers ended up staying at The Valley in the last window.

However, he is out of contract at the end of this campaign. The winger is due to become a free agent in June 2024 meaning the Addicks risk losing him for nothing if they don’t cash in this winter, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension.

Blackett-Taylor has opened up about the interest since and has told London News Online: “I’ve been involved in things like this before on deadline day, so I knew how to deal with it. We had a game the next day against Fleetwood that we had to prepare for, and matters were out of my hands.

“My biggest concern was the match the following afternoon. I’ve enjoyed it here so far. I feel I’ve improved in every season. I feel I can give this team an outlet. I can provide goals and assists. My pace and ability with the ball helps the team get forward and I’m a threat to the opposition.”