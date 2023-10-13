Mansfield Town ace could miss Notts County clash due to injury

Mansfield Town’s Ollie Clarke is a doubt for their game this weekend, as detailed on their official club website.

Mansfield Town are back in League Two action on Saturday. They take on rivals Notts County away at Meadow Lane.

Clarke, 31, picked up an ankle injury last weekend. His side ended up drawing 0-0 against the Dons.

As per their website, he required five stitches earlier this week. He sat out of the Stags’ 3-2 win over fellow fourth tier outfit Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Mansfield injury doubt

It would be a blow for Mansfield if Clarke was out of action against Notts County. He is a key player for them in the middle of the park.

The experienced stalwart has been on the books at Field Mill since 2020 and has made 122 appearances in all competitions for the Nottinghamshire outfit, chipping in with 13 goals and six assists.

He is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent in June 2024. Therefore, Nigel Clough will need to start thinking about his long-term future soon.

Prior to his switch to the Stags, he had spent his whole career to date at Bristol Rovers. He rose up through the ranks at the Memorial Ground and played 271 games altogether for the Gas, as well as having loan spells away at Gloucester City, Mangotsfield Town and Clevedon Town as a youngster to gain experience.

Mansfield are in decent form at the moment and are yet to lose in the league this term. They are 5th in the table and are four points behind their upcoming opponents Notts County as they look to close the gap.