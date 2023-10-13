Manchester United, Manchester City eyeing 16-year-old Sunderland ace who is already starring for the U21s

Manchester United and Manchester City have both been scouting 16-year-old Sunderland goalkeeper Matthew Young, as per iNews.

Sunderland have been renowned for their ability to produce top academy talents for some time now. Over the years, a fair few have moved onto bigger clubs before making a breakthrough at the Stadium of Light but others have become first-team regulars.

Current first-team mainstays Anthony Patterson and Dan Neil both came through the youth ranks, and it will be hoped that some of the club’s talented crop of academy players can follow in their footsteps in the coming years.

Now though, it is claimed teenage goalkeeper Young is drawing admiring glances from elsewhere.

A fresh report iNews has said Manchester United and Manchester City are both keeping tabs on the Sunderland starlet. Young’s stock is rising amid impressive performances for the Black Cats’ youngsters and he could also land a spot in one of England’s youth sides soon.

One to watch?

Young already has a number of Sunderland U18s appearances to his name and at just 16, he’s become a regular in the U21s. He’s played four times in the Premier League 2 this season, keeping two clean sheets along the way.

The Championship club will be hopeful that their prized young talents like Young can stay onboard and make senior breakthroughs under their watch. However, with clubs of Manchester United and Manchester City’s stature watching on, time will tell if they can keep him on board.

The Manchester rivals have esteemed academies and top coaches at their disposal, so the chance to develop there could prove too tough to turn down. Sunderland have proven themselves as a top talent developer over recent seasons though so they’ll be hoping that can help them keep Young on the books.