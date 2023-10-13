Leeds United announce new move for 18-year-old who joined in 2021

Leeds United goalkeeper Darryl Ombang has completed a short-term loan move to non-league side Ossett United, it has been confirmed.

Leeds United and all other EFL clubs are only allowed to recruit new players outside the transfer window if they’re moving for free agents. However, non-league teams are able to sign people from the Football League.

It allows EFL clubs to send some of their bright young players out on loan to non-league clubs, allowing them to gain senior experience away from their academy setups.

Now, it has been confirmed that Leeds United have taken the chance to do so with teenage goalkeeper Ombang.

As announced on the club’s official website, the 18-year-old shot-stopper has joined Ossett United on an initial one-month loan. He joins up with the Northern Premier League Division One East side in a bid to gain some more minutes away from Elland Road, also giving him a first taste of first-team football.

Ombang has mainly been on the bench for Leeds United’s U21s this season, so a loan away will allow him to find action elsewhere without stepping back into the U18s squad.

Best for all?

Having been regularly involved in Leeds United’s U21s squad this campaign, the club will have been keen for Ombang to keep moving forward rather than returning to an U18s side he has already played plenty for.

Allowing him to head out on loan and gain senior experience for the first time allows him to keep moving forward, albeit away from the Championship club on a short-term basis.

The hope will be that this stint at Ingfield Stadium can stand Ombang in good stead for a future step up to senior football. While only a short loan, the spell should provide him with a valuable taste of a first-team football environment as he looks to continue his development.

Ombang has been with Leeds United since signing from Bradford City in the summer of 2021 and is under contract until the end of this season.