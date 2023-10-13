L2 star eyed and more: Watford transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Watford sit 20th in the Championship table, only two points clear of the relegation zone and five games without a win. They’ve claimed just two victories but when they may have parted ways with their manager before, Valerien Ismael has instead penned a new deal.

The Hornets made several signings in the summer, mainly revamping their attacking ranks. Their efforts haven’t been able to bear much fruit yet in terms of results, so it could be that Watford are back in the market for more new signings in January.

There have been names linked with a move to Vicarage Road since the closure of the transfer window too.

Watford look to have their eyes on a couple of emerging talents, one being Bradley Ihionvien of Colchester United. The 19-year-old has made an eye-catching breakthrough in League Two and his displays have put him on the radars of Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Norwich City and the Hornets.

Another promising young player rumoured to be on the radar at Vicarage Road is Dundee United midfielder Lewis O’Donnell. He has reportedly caught the attention of Watford scouts while on loan with Kelty Hearts.

Following the closure of the transfer window, Ismael also left the door open to potential free agent signings to bolster his ranks. He did stress there’s an element of risk there though and as of yet, no free agents have joined Watford.

Last but not least is regarding a player who left the club in the summer: Craig Cathcart. Following his release, the experienced defender joined KV Kortrijk on a free transfer but just weeks later, he opted to retire from professional football.