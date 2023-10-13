Ipswich Town secure future of promising midfielder

Ipswich Town U18s captain Tom Taylor has penned a professional contract with the club, keeping him onboard until the summer of 2025.

Ipswich Town have seen a number of bright talents come through their ranks over the years. Kieran McKenna’s first-team squad currently has the likes of Cameron Humphreys and Elkan Baggott, both of whom are widely tipped for regular roles in the Town team in the years to come.

Defensive mainstay Luke Woolfenden is a product of the youth ranks too. He’s one many will be hoping to follow the footsteps of in the coming years.

Among the academy hopefuls is midfielder Tom Taylor and now, it’s been confirmed that Ipswich Town have tied him down to a new deal. As reported by the East Anglian Daily Times, the 17-year-old has signed a two-year deal until 2025 on a professional contract.

He’s captain of the club’s U18s side, a team he has regularly played for over recent campaigns.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Another for the future

Ipswich Town boast a vastly talented squad and the hope will be that the senior ranks can be supplemented with some new academy stars in the years to come. The likes of Taylor will be bidding to catch the eye but given the strength of McKenna’s squad, they’ll know they’ve got to be at the top of their game to catch the eye.

Until a chance in the senior side comes, Taylor and his academy talents will be vying to catch the eye in the U18s and U21s. Others will be bidding to impress out on loan too, with some heading to non-league football to gain experience of senior football.

Tying Taylor down to professional terms is a show of faith in his abilities and he’ll be keen to show he’s got what it takes to make the grade at Portman Road.