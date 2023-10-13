‘Everything sorted’: Sheffield Wednesday set to confirm 34-year-old as new boss soon, reporter says

Sheffield Wednesday are set to confirm the appointment of Danny Rohl as their new manager soon, reporter Rob Staton has said on X.

Sheffield Wednesday have been on the hunt for a new boss after deciding to part ways with Xisco Munoz last week. It had been a dismal stint at Hillsborough for the Spaniard, albeit in tough circumstances.

The Owls are rooted to the bottom of the Championship with no wins and just three points to their name and it will be hoped that the new boss can lead them up the table and away from the relegation zone.

Now, after persistent speculation, it seems the new manager is on the brink of being confirmed.

It emerged last night that German coach Danny Rohl was in town and set to land the job with just the minor details of his appointment left. In a fresh update on X, reporter Staton has now said that ‘everything’ is sorted and an announcement will soon follow.

Everything sorted, work permit etc. Expect an announcement soon. Danny Röhl, new Sheffield Wednesday boss #SWFC https://t.co/CTzKo3ytia — Rob Staton (@robstaton) October 13, 2023

A calculated gamble?

There’s certainly an element of risk in the impending appointment of Danny Rohl. He’s yet to hold a senior management role and at only 34, he’s a young coach. Many might have thought that given Sheffield Wednesday’s position, an experienced operator with a previous of managing relegation-battling clubs might be preferred.

For that reason, the move for Rohl is a bit of a risk. However, despite his youth and lack of experience as the no.1, his coaching pedigree could make him an exciting appointment.

We’ve seen an increasing number of EFL clubs take risk on these young, promising coaches over the years. They often boast experience in youth football or as the assistant to a top coach, and Rohl fits into that category.

Bringing in an exciting, ambitious coach with a clear philosophy is a promising change in direction for Sheffield Wednesday. However, only time will tell if 34-year-old Rohl has what it takes to keep the club in the Championship.