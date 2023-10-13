‘Deserves to be here’ – International boss raves about Hull City man after ‘very good’ performance

England U21s thumped Serbia’s U21s last night, coming from a goal behind to win 9-1.

And there were a number of Championship players in the starting XI too, including Swansea City loan man Bashir Humphreys, Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell, Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney, and Hull City duo Jaden Philogene and Liam Delap.

And by all accounts, Philogene took the game by storm.

He scored twice on the night and even provided an assists for Tigers teammate Delap, with Delap then repaying the favour in the second half.

Philogene was named Man of the Match on the night, with Young Lions boss Lee Carsley fill of praise for both him and Hull City boss Liam Rosenior after the game.

Carsley told Hull Live:

“He was very good. Hull have to take a lot of credit and Liam Rosenior, the way he plays him at Hull. We’ve been able to capitalise on what he’s already doing. It was brilliant for him to get his goal, and not only his goals, but the way he’s approached the week so far. He’s taken it all in his stride which is brilliant for us.

“One thing he has been is consistent, that’s why he’s here. He’s scored goals and he’s shown he can play various roles, and he more than deserves to be here.”

Hull City star boy

Hull City did well to bring in Philogene in the summer. They paid good money and they probably beat a number of teams to the signing, so credit is due to the Tigers.

And like Carsley points out, credit is due to Rosenior as well; he’s a very well-regarded coach and he’s helped Philogene to make good strides in his progression so far this season.

Philogene certainly looks like one for the future and Rosenior will hope that he can take his form for the Young Lions into the next Championship clash vs Southampton later this month.