Derby man dubbed ‘magnificent’ by Rooney should be top of Birmingham City’s January shopping list – Opinion

Former Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has taken over at Birmingham City, and already, reports have tipped him to raid his former club.

It seems like an age ago that Rooney was in charge of Derby County. But he only left Pride Park last year, and now he’s back in the Football League with Birmingham City.

The 37-year-old replaces John Eustace in a controversial move which has taken over headliens this week, with a recent report from TEAMtalk claiming that Rooney already has his eyes on a Rams raid in the New Year.

It’s been claimed that Liam Thompson, Max Bird, Louie Sibley, and Eiran Cashin are all on Rooney’s radar, with the new Blues boss set to be well-backed in the January transfer window.

But Rooney’s Birmingham City need to think about quality over quantity, and the only one of those four names that might help take Blues to the next level is centre-back Cashin.

The Irishman has drawn praise form everyone since making his first-team debut under Rooney back in February 2022, with the then Derby County boss saying of Cashin’s debut performance:

“I thought he was magnificent. Tackling, heading, calmness on the ball, moving the ball forward and stepping in with the ball; it was everything I wanted and I’m delighted for him.

“He’s a top player, I believe. He can improve but he’s got the potential to be a very good player and he’s a great lad.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Cashin to Birmingham City?

Cashin is certainly playing below where his quality warrants. He’s at least a Championship player and Derby perhaps did well to hold on to him beyond the summer transfer window just gone.

The 21-year-old played in all but three of Derby’s league fixtures last time round and he’s yet to miss a League One game this season.

He’s a very commanding centre-back with all the necessary traits, like Rooney points out in the above comments, and he could yet be a long-term successor for the likes of Kevin Long.

A Dion Sanderson/Cashin centre pairing sounds like an exciting partnership. It could be a partnership that helps elevate Blues and for Cashin, it would certainly be a step up.

The Irishman won’t come cheap, though.