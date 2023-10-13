Defender bids and more: Sheffield Wednesday transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Sheffield Wednesday are rock-bottom of the Championship with just two points to their name. After the decision to part ways with Xisco Munoz they are also managerless, though that might not be the case for long with Danny Röhl said to be in town to complete a deal with the club.

There was plenty of movement in and out of Hillsborough during the transfer window and while rumours have been fairly quiet since then, there has been some talk regarding transfers.

Shortly after the closure of the transfer window, reports of Sheffield Wednesday’s efforts to sign forward Jamal Lowe emerged. It was reported by The Star that he was close to joining too, only to make a last-minute decision to return to former club Swansea City instead.

Since then he has found fine form for Michael Duff’s side. He’s netted three goals and provided an assist in his last four Championship games, all of which the Swans have won while Sheffield Wednesday’s struggles have persisted.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Regarding interest in current Sheffield Wednesday players, one man who could be on the way out is Ciaran Brennan.

The Owls academy graduate is down the pecking order and prior to his exit, former boss Munoz confirmed that there had been offers for him to get minutes away from Hillsborough. He was left out of Wednesday’s EFL squad, so a loan away will be his only shot at finding senior minutes before January.

Last but not least, after holding summer interest, it was reported that Swansea City have kept monitoring Sheffield Wednesday loan man John Buckley.

The Welsh side made an effort to sign him permanently, only for a Wednesday loan to transpire. Time will tell how his situation pans out over the coming months with a new boss on the way in.