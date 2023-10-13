Charlton Athletic man given green light to leave on loan

Charlton Athletic defender Jacob Roddy has joined Weston-super-Mare on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis. He has joined his new club on a one-month deal.

Roddy, 20, has made four first-team appearances for the League One side to date in all competitions. He will now be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt in the National League South.

The prospect is in line to make his debut this weekend. Weston-super-Mare take on Maidenhead United in the fourth qualifying round for the FA Cup.

Charlton exit

Roddy’s exit is a chance for him to get some senior experience to help boost his development before he heads back to Charlton.

He was on the books at Southampton’s academy before he moved to The Valley after a successful trial back in 2019.

The Addicks handed him his first appearance in August 2021 in an EFL Trophy clash against AFC Wimbledon before he featured in the league for the first time against Cheltenham Town on the final day of last term.

He is a key player for the U21s but has now been allowed to leave on loan for the first time in his career.

Roddy leaves behind a Charlton side who have a break from the action this weekend due to international call-ups. They were due to play Derby County away.

Michael Appleton’s side are back in action next Saturday at home to Reading as they look to rise up the table. The London outfit are currently five points off the play-offs after their first 11 outings and have a game in-hand on a few teams above them.