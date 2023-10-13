Bradford City-linked boss becomes available after latest development

Bradford City-linked Neil Redfearn has left Oldham Athletic, as announced by their official club website.

Bradford City are reportedly interested in the 58-year-old, as per the Daily Star. The League Two side are in the hunt for a new boss.

They parted company with Mark Hughes last week after a poor start to the season. Kevin McDonald was played in caretaker charge.

The Bantams have since won two games in a row under the former Fulham and Sheffield United midfielder. They are back in action this weekend away at AFC Wimbledon.

Bradford-linked man available

Redfearn is an experienced manager and delved into the coaching world after hanging up his boots in 2008. He spent his playing days as a midfielder for the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City and Crystal Palace.

The Dewsbury-born man has been manager at Scarborough, Northwich Victoria, Leeds United, Rotherham United and Newcastle U23’s in the past. He has also had spells in Women’s football at Doncaster Rovers Belles, Liverpool and Sheffield United.

Redfearn was appointed as caretaker assistant at Oldham in his most recent post alongside Steve Thompson. However, the pair have now left the National League outfit and will have to weigh up their next move in the game.

Bradford are going well under McDonald at the moment and the fact he is getting results on the pitch means there is no real rush to find their next permanent boss.

They need to ensure that they get this appointment right as they look to gain promotion to League One. The Yorkshire club made the play-offs last term under Hughes but lost at the semi-finals stage to eventual winners Carlisle United over two legs.