Barnsley boss Collins hails player who has ‘led by example’ this season

Barnsley boss Neill Collins has hailed Jordan Williams after his impressive start to the season.

Barnsley named the defender captain after Liam Kitching’s exit to Coventry City. He has since stepped up to the plate for the League One side.

Williams, 23, has also been playing at centre-back recently. He has spent the majority of his career so far at full-back.

Collins has been impressed and has said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle: “Jordan has grown into being a captain very, very well. He’s definitely got the respect of the changing room and the staff. He’s a quiet leader but sometimes they can be the most effective. He’s definitely stepped up and led by example.

“He’s done very well at centre-back. He’s probably had the hardest job because there have been a lot of changes there. He’s helping the new players settle in. He’s still very, very eager to learn in that position.”

Barnsley man hailed

Barnsley signed Williams back in 2018 and he has since been a key player for them. He has made 162 appearances in all competitions to date and has chipped in with eight goals and 11 assists.

The former England youth international helped the Tykes reach the play-off final in the third tier last term. They lost at Wembley to rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Williams stayed put over the summer and will be eager to help his side bounce back from the disappointment of last season and help them go up this term under Collins.

He is out of contract at Oakwell at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent in June 2024. That is something that the club will be eager to address in the near future.

Prior to his switch to Oakwell, Williams rose up through the ranks at local side Huddersfield Town and went on to play once for their first-team. He also had a loan spell away from the Terriers at Bury to gain some experience.

Barnsley have a break from the action this weekend due to international call-ups. Their next clash is against Leyton Orient away next weekend.