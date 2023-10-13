Attacker on radar and more: Barnsley transfer news and rumours since deadline day

Barnsley have made a steady start to life under boss Neil Collins following his summer arrival.

Barnsley chose the former Sheffield United man as their new manager after Michael Duff left for Swansea City. The Tykes are currently 3rd in the League One table.

They have a break from the action this weekend due to international call-ups. Their next game is away at Leyton Orient next Saturday.

The Yorkshire side are said to be keen on signing Mansfield Town attacker Davis Kellior Dunn. According to a report by TEAMtalk, they are admirers of the League Two man along with fellow third tier club Bolton Wanderers and Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle.

Kellior Dunn, 25, has scored eight goals so far this term for the Stags but they could face a battle to keep him in January. He has played for the likes of Oldham Athletic and Wrexham in the past.

Collins said in early September that he hasn’t closed the door on bringing in free agents. He told the Barnsley Chronicle: “There’s always a chance.

“Right now we probably have a group that we need to give opportunities to. They need to feel that, if they are not playing, they could be the next one in.

“But we wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t keep a close eye on that and see if there is anyone who can make us better. My job is to make the team better on the field but we feel right now that we can do that best with what we’ve got.”

In terms of outgoings, Devante Cole is reportedly attracting interest from elsewhere. The Swansea Independent claim Duff is eyeing a possible winter reunion with the attacker.

Cole has scored nine goals in 12 games already in this campaign. He is well on the way to beating his tally of 16 from last season when he helped fire the Tykes to the play-off final.

Barnsley have no plans to offload young forward Fabio Jalo at this moment in time. The 17-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Collins has provided this update regarding his immediate future, as per the Barnsley Chronicle: “We might see him prior to Bradford (the next trophy game in November) but I am looking forward to different opportunities that might arise for him.

“Right now, Fabio will stay here and see what opportunities come. He’s not that far away from getting in the first team depending on injuries and form.”