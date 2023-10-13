AFC Wimbledon sign free agent after Millwall exit

AFC Wimbledon have signed Ryan Sandford following his exit from Millwall, as announced by their official club website.

AFC Wimbledon have snapped up the goalkeeper on a free transfer. He has penned a one-month deal with the League Two side.

Sandford, 24, left Millwall at the end of last season. His contract with the Championship outfit expired at the end of June and he has since been weighing up his options.

The Dons’ goalkeeping coach Ashley Bayes has told their website: “He’s a good, solid shot-stopper. He’s got a great personality and character and he’ll add to the group, which is really pleasing.

“I knew of Ryan and he asked if he could come in and train with us and he’s been around the group for quite a while now. He’s settled in, he knows the club and what’s expected of him.”

New face at AFC Wimbledon

Sandford will provide competition and back-up to Wimbledon’s goalkeeping department for the next four weeks. Nik Tzanev is currently away on international duty with New Zealand which has opened the door for the London club to bring in a new face.

He has been on the books at Millwall for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the London club. The ‘keeper was a regular for the Lions at various youth levels.

However, he never made a senior appearance for the Championship outfit. Instead, he gained experience out on loan from The Den at Dorking Wanderers, Maidstone United, Dover Athletic and Weymouth in non-league to help boost his development.

Wimbledon are currently sat in 4th place in the fourth tier after a decent start to the new campaign. Johnnie Jackson’s side have picked up 21 points from their first 12 games.

They are one point behind 3rd place Gillingham and are four behind table toppers Notts County. The Dons are in action this weekend against Bradford City away.