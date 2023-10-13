‘A winning return’ – Blackpool vs Stevenage prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Blackpool vs Stevenage prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Blackpool host Stevenage in League One tomorrow afternoon, with the Seasiders looking for a return to winning ways.

Neil Critchley’s side haven’t won in their last two league outings now, drawing away at Charlton in their last League One fixtures, but beating Liverpool’s U21 side 5-2 in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Stevenage meanwhile are flying high in League One, with Steve Evans’ men in 5th place of the table and just a point behind Barnsley in 3rd.

Stevenage though have lost three of their last four in all competitions, losing 1-0 ay Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Trophy in the week.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“It looked like the wheels might have fallen off for Stevenage after back-to-back defeats, but those fears were settled after they beat Wigan Athletic 1-0.

“And Evans will be eager for a winning return to league action after another defeat in midweek, with an inconsistent Blackpool side a good potential opponent for Stevenage.

“The Seasiders have had a mixed season so far but they seem to be getting better, and they’ll still give Stevenage a good game.

“I’ll say draw in this one.”

Blackpool vs Stevenage prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Blackpool vs Stevenage is a tough one to call. The Tangerines have shown just what they’re capable of with some great performances this season but finding consistency is a must.

“Critchley’s side only fell to their first home defeat in their last outing at Bloomfield Road but Stevenage are a fearless team who could definitely snatch all three points on their travels.

“I can’t see which way this one will go so I’m going to sit on the fence and go for a draw.”

Blackpool vs Stevenage prediction: 1-1