‘A very difficult team to beat’ – Lincoln City vs Burton Albion prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Lincoln City vs Burton Albion prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Lincoln City host Burton Albion in League One tomorrow afternoon, with the Imps looking for a bounce back in form.

Mark Kennedy’s side have now won just one of their last six in the league, including the abandoned Leyton Orient game, but they got a win in midweek after beating Wolves’ U21 side in the EFL Trophy.

Burton meanwhile are down in 18th but just two points behind the Imps. And the Brewers are in good form; they’ve won their last two in the league and are unbeaten in their last six in all competitions.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“It’s been quite tough for Lincoln of late. They showed a lot of promise early on but they’ve since struggled for wins, though they remain a very difficult team to beat.

“Burton will fancy their chances given their recent upturn in form, but they’ll know just how tough Lincoln are to break down when the Imps play at home.

“I think a draw would be a decent result for both sides here.”

Lincoln City vs Burton Albion prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Burton Albion have turned a corner in recent weeks and having gone five games without defeat, they’ll be keen to continue that run here. However, Sincil Bank is a tough place to go, so they’ll be expecting a tricky game against Kennedy’s Imps.

“It’s not been the easiest run of late for Lincoln but back on home turf, they should be hopeful of taking at least something from this.

‘The Brewers may well snatch a point but with the home faithful behind them again, I’m backing the hosts to take all three points.”

Lincoln City vs Burton Albion prediction: 2-1