‘8/10’ – Watford man puts in ‘solid’ performance in international game vs Euro giants

Scotland lost 2-0 in Spain last night, in a Euros qualifier.

It was a controversial defeat for the Scots too with Scott McTominay denied a stunning free-kick goal which would’ve put Scotland in front in the second half.

Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet eventually gave Spain the win, but it was a hardened performance from Scotland and a hardened performance from Watford centre-back Ryan Porteous.

The 24-year-old earned his 14th cap for Scotland last night and put in one of his best performances too.

Glasgow Live rated his performance an 8/10, with reporter Will Lancaster going on to write of his performance at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville:

“Solid as ever in the opening stages. Having a back five massively helps Scotland and Porteous fits absolutely perfectly into that role. Becoming a real polished piece of this defence.”

Porteous has played in all 11 of Watford’s opening Championship games this season, after signing from Hibernian midway through the last campaign.

But Valerien Ismael’s side side in 20th place of the Championship table as things stand having won just once since the opening day of the season.

A gem for Watford

Porteous was a very in demand name throughout last season.

He was wanted by a clutch of teams in the Championship but Watford did well to eventually bring him in, and he’s making great strides in his progression too.

His performance for Scotland last night showcased his reliability in defence, putting in a solid display against one of the best front lines in international football.

Ismael will need players like Porteous to help his side get out of this current mess. Watford have been very poor this season but they have the players needed to push up the table.

And the Hornets have a great chance to return to winning ways when they host bottom club Sheffield Wednesday after the international break.