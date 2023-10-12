‘Tough nut to crack’ – Notts County vs Mansfield Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Notts County vs Mansfield Town prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Notts County head into their next League Two outing top of the table. The Magpies have adapted well to life in the Football League following their promotion from the National League.

Luke Williams’ side are a point clear of second place Stockport County at the summit. They drew 1-1 away at Barrow in their last league outing.

As for Mansfield, they are unbeaten so far this term under Nigel Clough. However, they have drawn eight of their first 12 fixtures and will be eager to start winning a few more.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This will be a fiery game between two rivals. They haven’t played each other since 2019 which will also add to the excitement for both sets of fans.

“Notts County have been brilliant this season and will fancy their chances of picking up another three points here as they eye another promotion this term to League One.

“However, Mansfield are a tough nut to crack and are a very tough side to break down, as proven by the fact they haven’t been beaten in the league yet. For that reason, I’m going for a draw.”

Notts County vs Mansfield Town prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“I can’t wait to see how this one pans out. This will be the toughest test Mansfield Town have faced in the league this season and their impressive unbeaten start to the campaign is definitely at risk here.

“County are looking strong but they have got a defensive lapse in them. Not quite the same can be said for the visitors given that they’ve conceded just nine goals but the hosts’ attacking prowess will cause trouble.

“I’m not sure there’ll be anything to split the two either. I’m going for a draw, 2-2.”

Notts County vs Mansfield Town prediction: 2-2