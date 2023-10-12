‘Striker wanted and more’ – QPR transfer news and rumours since deadline day

QPR weren’t too active in the summer transfer window, and they’ve started the 2023/23 season poorly too.

QPR have won just two of their opening 11 Championship games.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side sit in 22nd place of the table as things stand and could yet be relegated into League One, so the R’s may be ruing not signing more players in the summer.

There were some decent signings in Asmir Begovic and Steve Cook, but the R’s best signing of the season so far may be that of Reggie Cannon.

The USMNT man arrived last month and looks poised to make his debut after the international break, with Osman Kakay looking set to be dropped from XI.

And Cannon isn’t the only player who’s joined QPR since deadline day; released Brighton youngster Casey Shann has linked up with the QPR development side too.

Elsewhere, it’s been revealed since September 1st that the R’s missed out on a couple of potential transfer targets, one being Leeds United man Jamie Shackleton.

The Athletic say that QPR were among the teams eyeing a deal for the midfielder, with Coventry City striker Matty Godden another who is said to have been a summer target for Ainsworth’s side.

Perhaps the biggest QPR transfer story to have come out since deadline day though regards Sinclair Armstrong.

The young Irishman has impressed this season, and a recent report from TEAMtalk claimed that Crystal Palace and Celtic have both made checks on the 20-year-old this season, but also that QPR are in advanced talks to secure a new, long-term deal for the striker.

Lastly, Mide Shodipo and Chris Martin have both found new homes since being released by QPR; Shodipo has returned to Lincoln City whilst Martin has signed for Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers.

QPR face Huddersfield Town after the international break.