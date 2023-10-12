Richard Cawley shares latest on Millwall man’s injury sustained vs Hull City

Millwall saw Duncan Watmore pick up an injury in the last outing vs Hull City, and the Lions are now awaiting results of a scan.

Millwall drew 2-2 with Hull City in their last Championship outing before the break.

Goals from Watmore and Joe Bryan saw the Lions claim a credible point, though Watmore was brought off at half time with an injury.

And taking to X earlier today, South London Press reporter Richard Cawley revealed that Millwall are now waiting on the results of a scan regarding Watmore’s injury.

Cawley tweeted:

“Millwall awaiting results of scans to determine full extent of Duncan Watmore’s injury which forced him off in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Hull City.”

Millwall signed Watmore from Middlesbrough midway through last season. He went on to score three in 16 league outings and he has one in nine so far this season, with one assist to his name as well.

The Lions’ draw vs Hull City last time out sees them sitting in 15th place of the Championship table in time for this month’s international break, with Gary Rowett’s side having taken 15 points from their opening 11 games.

Injuries starting to pile up for Millwall

Injuries often start occurring at this stage of the season. Millwall already have the likes of Ryan Longman, Matija Sarkic, and Shaun Hutchinson sidelined, and how long Watmore might now be missing for remains to be seen.

This internaitonal break certainly comes at a good time for injured players as it gives them a chance to get back up to speed; and the break arguably comes at a good time for Millwall too.

The Lions have struggled for consistency this season and could quickly fall behind in the race for top six, in what is now Rowett’s fifth attempt at guiding Millwall to a play-off finish.