EFL pundit on what he thinks ‘hinders’ Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney in management

Birmingham City have appointed former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney as their new boss.

Birmingham City have replaced John Eustace with a huge footballing name in Rooney.

Of course, the 37-year-old needs little introduction; England’s all-time leading scorer for a long time, the third-highest scorer in Premier League history, and winner of countless league titles and cups too.

As a manager though, Rooney has yet to really prevail. He did a decent enough job in difficult circumstances at Derby County, though his tenure at D.C. United wasn’t all that impressive.

Rooney recently left the club after failing to guide them to the MLS Cup play-offs, shortly before landing the Birmingham City job where his first game is against a former United teammate in Michael Carrick and his Middlesbrough side.

And speaking on the most recent episode of the EFL Podcast, pundit David Stowell has discusses Rooney’s Blues appointment and what he thinks hinders the Premier League legend as a manager.

Stowell said:

“Wayne is, as you’ve alluded to, a massive name in the game of football. A wonderful player, let’s not do that down because I think some people have never truly appreciated how good a player he was, and he was an astonishing player. Not just for his country but also for the clubs he played for.

“And to that end, I think that really helps him in some ways with being a manager, because he’s been through a lot of experiences, he’s worked under various managers who he’s taken bits of personality from.

“But I also think it hinders him a little bit because he was up there, and with the great of respect to the players he’s working with, they’re not up there. They’re not as good. He will have to temper his expectations in management as he has done already at Derby and D.C. United, to sort of expect Championship quality rather than the world class quality that he brought.”

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

Can Rooney deliver on Birmingham City wishes?

Birmingham City’s owners are ambitious. They expect a lot and Rooney has a huge challenge lying ahead of him.

Like Stowell points out, Rooney certainly had the playing career needed for big moments and challenges like the ones facing Birmingham City this season, but he’ll also have to manage his expectations of the players.

Rooney may well be able to coach these players and improve them as footballers, but there’s a lot of players at the club in their latter years and getting more out of them could be difficult.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how Rooney fares and it’ll be likewise to see how his side get on in their upcoming Championship clash vs Middlesbrough later in the month.